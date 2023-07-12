47-year-old Lee Cocker from Leeds has explained on Facebook that his holiday in Magalluf at the end of June resulted in a nightmare.

He was on holiday with his 16-year-old daughter, who had just finished her exams. The anticipation of a "wonderful" holiday was shattered when he was "drugged and robbed".

Mr. Cocker says that he had drunk three pints when he started to have visions and felt disorientated. His daughter took him back to their hotel, which was when it was realised that his phone had been stolen. He adds that he experienced hallucinations for three days.

He goes on to say that he heard awful stories from some other guests who stayed at his hotel. Their belongings - phones, credit cards, money and passports - had been stolen.

He advises other holidaymakers to use cash rather than cards and to never accept drinks from strangers.