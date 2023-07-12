47-year-old Lee Cocker from Leeds has explained on Facebook that his holiday in Magalluf at the end of June resulted in a nightmare.
British tourist "drugged and robbed" in Magalluf
He suffered hallucinations for three days
Yet another tourist scammed and robbed. We're all making it too easy for the criminals. Keep your valuables safe, don't accept drinks from strangers and leave what you don't immediately need in your hotel room, hidden. If you don't have it on your person, it can't be stolen from you. This is not isolated to Mallorca. Everywhere that tourists go, criminals follow. Be aware, be secure, be safe.