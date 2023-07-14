Britain's biggest ever cruise ship, Arvia, docked in Palma this morning with more than 5,000 passengers on board. At about 184,700 gross tonnage Arvia is the largest ship to be commissioned for the British cruise market she is owned by P&O, She was floated out on 27 August 2022.

Arvia's normal operating capacity is 5,200 passengers even though her maximum capacity if 3rd and 4th berths are used is 6,264 passengers.

Arvia was supposed to have her maiden voyage on 9 December 2022 but due to operational reasons, this was delayed to 23 December 2022. Her maiden voyage was a 14 night Canary Island cruise from Southampton. She has a crew of 1,800.

She has many facilities included various themed restaurants and a spa.