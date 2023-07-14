Britain's biggest ever cruise ship, Arvia, docked in Palma this morning with more than 5,000 passengers on board. At about 184,700 gross tonnage Arvia is the largest ship to be commissioned for the British cruise market she is owned by P&O, She was floated out on 27 August 2022.
Britain's biggest ever cruise ship docks in Palma
P&O flagship Arvia in Palma
Also in News
- One of the world's most beautiful and influential women in one of Mallorca's most beautiful and influential coves
- Iconic "melon" shatters thanks to Mallorca heat wave
- UK passengers bound for Palma already being hit by airline chaos
- Tourist drowns in Cala Bona
- 12th-highest-paid entertainer in the world cruising Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.