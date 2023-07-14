Three British tourists have accepted six years in prison - two for each of them - for staying in a hotel and paying at a nightclub with counterfeit banknotes in Magalluf. The Provincial Court of the Balearic Islands held a pre-trial hearing this morning in which the defendants accepted the sentence with the prosecution, which had initially requested 11 years in prison and a fine of 2,000 euros each for the crime of introducing into Spain and putting counterfeit currency into circulation.
Three British tourists sentenced to six years for counterfeit notes in Magalluf
Case dates back to 2015
