Three British tourists have accepted six years in prison - two for each of them - for staying in a hotel and paying at a nightclub with counterfeit banknotes in Magalluf. The Provincial Court of the Balearic Islands held a pre-trial hearing this morning in which the defendants accepted the sentence with the prosecution, which had initially requested 11 years in prison and a fine of 2,000 euros each for the crime of introducing into Spain and putting counterfeit currency into circulation.

The case dates back to July 2015, when the defendants bought counterfeit 20-euro notes in Britain to travel with them to the island of Mallorca. The three British citizens stayed at a hotel in Magalluf, where they handed over five of the 20-euro notes as a deposit at the hotel reception desk.