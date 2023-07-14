50 police officers were involved in a massive operation against the sale on the street of fake designer items in Playa de Palma. Almost 5,600 illegal items were seized by police from sunglasses to handbags. The police also discovered small amounts of drugs which had been abandoned by the street sellers when they fled police.

Police said that the operation had been a complete success and hinted that further raids of this type would be launched again. The new Palma city council had promised a major crackdown on illegal street vendors operating in areas such as Playa de Palma and around the Cathedral.

The items were seized in 46 incidents across Playa de Palma.