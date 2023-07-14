50 police officers were involved in a massive operation against the sale on the street of fake designer items in Playa de Palma. Almost 5,600 illegal items were seized by police from sunglasses to handbags. The police also discovered small amounts of drugs which had been abandoned by the street sellers when they fled police.
50 police officers in massive crackdown on fake designer items being sold on the street
5,325 objects are seized by officers
