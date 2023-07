The 44-year-old woman who was run over on Wednesday morning by a drunk driver has died. Son Espases Hospital gave this news on Friday afternoon.

The woman, who was out running, was waiting for the lights at a pedestrian crossing on Palma's Paseo Marítimo to turn green. The driver, a 25-year-old man, lost control of the car and knocked her down. He tested positive for alcohol and was released on charges on Thursday afternoon.

He will now face a new charge of reckless manslaughter.