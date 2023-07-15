On Friday, the president of the Feneval national federation for vehicle-hire associations, Juan Luis Barahona, advised holidaymakers travelling to Mallorca and the Balearics to make reservations "as soon as possible".

Barahona specified the Balearics and the Canaries because of the particularly high level of demand in these regions. Business activity in high summer, he said, is expected to exceed that of pre-pandemic 2019.

The president of the Aevab association in the Balearics, Ramon Reus, confirmed that car-hire firms are having a very strong season but qualified Barahona's statements by observing that there are at present no problems with meeting demand in the Balearics.

Reus estimates that there are between 75,000 and 85,000 hire cars in the Balearics this summer. Reservations are currently around 90% - an "ideal" percentage. This number is considerably lower than it was in 2019, when there were some 120,000 cars.