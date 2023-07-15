On Friday, the president of the Feneval national federation for vehicle-hire associations, Juan Luis Barahona, advised holidaymakers travelling to Mallorca and the Balearics to make reservations "as soon as possible".
Want a hire car in Mallorca? Book as soon as possible
Particularly high demand in the Balearics
