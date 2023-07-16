The Paseo Marítimo residents association in Palma has recorded what it says are a group of tourists diving into the water at the Muelle de las Golondrinas (for excursions boats).

The association complains that there was no control by authorities such as the port police and highlights the risks because of the presence of boats.

A statement from the association suggests that were there a drowning or an accident with a boat's propellers, the "entire political class" would then regret the situation but without having an action plan for dealing with this type of tourism.

It goes on to say that images and actions such as these encourage a feeling of "tourismophobia" among residents, who wonder how long certain services and establishments will continue to fill Palma with "uncivilised people".