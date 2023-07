On Tuesday, a court in Inca ordered the release on charges of the driver involved in the accident in Alcudia on Monday which resulted in the death of a 44-year-old motorcyclist.

The driver, a British resident of Alcudia, has been charged with reckless manslaughter. The court has provisionally withdrawn his driving licence and his passport.

On Monday morning, the 4x4 driven by the Briton collided head-on with the motorcycle that was being ridden a Bulgarian resident of Mallorca. Guardia Civil investigations suggest that on exiting a road joining the main road, he became confused and drove into the left lane, as would be the case in the UK.