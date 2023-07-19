For the whole of 2022, there were 25 fatalities on roads in the Balearics. So far this July there have been eight, seven in Mallorca and one in Formentera. It is a number that has naturally caused concern.

Only one of these fatal accidents has for certain involved a driver who was over the alcohol limit. A woman was knocked down on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma on July 12. The 25-year-old driver, who failed to stop, struck a wall some distance further along the road. The woman, who had been out running, passed away at Son Espases two days later.

Most, like the Paseo Marítimo accident, have not involved another vehicle. A 64-year-old Italian crashed his VW Beetle on the Pollensa-Sa Pobla road shortly before midnight on July 4. In the early hours of July 18, a motorcyclist crashed close to Ciudad Jardín (Palma). There are no reports of alcohol or drugs having been a factor.

On July 6, a 52-year-old woman was hit by a taxi on a crossing on the C. Manacor in Palma. She had fallen to the ground before the taxi ran over her.

There was a second fatality on the Paseo Marítimo. On July 16, a German woman was run over and killed at a crossing by the Palacio de Congresos. The driver didn't stop. He turned himself in to the Guardia Civil the following day. He maintains that he didn't see anyone and that he thought he must have hit an animal.

On July 4 there had been another fatality, that of a 61-year-old truck driver who had got out of his cabin when the truck broke down on the Via Cintura and was parked on the hard shoulder. He was hit by a female driver on her way to work. The accident happened in daylight; it was around 7.15am. In the case of the woman on the Paseo Marítimo on July 12, the sun was just rising. The only other accident in daylight in Mallorca was in Alcudia on Monday, when the British driver of a 4x4 turned into the wrong lane (the left lane) and collided head-on with a motorcyclist who died at the scene.

On the evening of July 16, the motorcycle being ridden by the legal director of CaixaBank crashed into a van in Formentera.

Eight deaths in the space of two weeks, almost a third of the total for the whole of last year.