Carlos is an Uber driver. Shortly after 6.30am on Tuesday, he was waiting to pick up by BCM in Magalluf. He was approached by a man in a pink t-shirt who asked if he was on duty and how much he would charge to take him to Santa Ponsa.

He replied that a booking needed to be made via the Uber app and that this would indicate the price. At that moment, the people he was waiting for appeared. Their reservation was validated on his phone.

He and the passengers got into the car. The driver's window was down. The man in the pink t-shirt demanded that Carlos show him his route sheet. "Are you a police officer?" Carlos asked the man to show his documentation. He turned to check on the passengers in the rear seats, at which point he was punched by the man. His nose began to bleed.

He called emergencies. Calvia police located his attacker shortly afterwards. It was established that he was a taxi driver. Carlos subsequently denounced the facts to the Guardia Civil.

"There is a spiral of violence. We don't know how it will end. We are just workers like them (taxi drivers)."