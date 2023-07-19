Two weeks ago, Palma police started to remove scooters that had been parked on pavements in different parts of Playa de Palma. They were scooters for hire under the name Link.

The system operates via an app which gives the location of the scooters and enables payment to hire them. Palma's councillor for security, Miguel Busquets, stresses that the company was acting against current legislation as it didn't have a municipal licence for this.

Since the scooters began to appear, 76 have been removed. Despite this, 25 more appeared on Tuesday in the Palma Aquarium area.

Busquets says that fines can be up to 200 euros per scooter for obstructing the public way and not having an activity licence.