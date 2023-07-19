The super yacht Sea Huntress was spotted off Puerto Portals this week. She is owned by George Leon Argyros who served as the United States Ambassador to Spain. He is also a real estate investor and philanthropist. Argyros was the owner of Major League Baseball's Seattle Mariners from 1981 to 1989. He is the founder and CEO of property firm Arnel & Affiliates. He is also a close of Barack and Michelle Obama, infact he played a key role in organising Michelle Obama´s visit to Mallorca a few years ago.

Sea Huntress has been designed to comfortably accommodate up to 14 guests in 6 suites. The supremely spacious full beam master suite incorporates its own study. She is also capable of carrying up to 14 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

Sea Huntress is built with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, with teak decks. Powered by twin diesel Caterpillar (3512 Di TA) 1,270hp engines, she comfortably cruises at 12 knots, reaches a maximum speed of 15 knots with a range of up to 5,500 nautical miles from her 100,000 litre fuel tanks at 12 knots. An on board stabilization system ensures comfort when underway. Her water tanks store around 24,000 Litres of fresh water.