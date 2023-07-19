The super yacht Sea Huntress was spotted off Puerto Portals this week. She is owned by George Leon Argyros who served as the United States Ambassador to Spain. He is also a real estate investor and philanthropist. Argyros was the owner of Major League Baseball's Seattle Mariners from 1981 to 1989. He is the founder and CEO of property firm Arnel & Affiliates. He is also a close of Barack and Michelle Obama, infact he played a key role in organising Michelle Obama´s visit to Mallorca a few years ago.
Sea Huntress on the hunt in Mallorca waters
Superyacht in local waters
