A Guinean male has been arrested in Palma after breaking into a closed bank branch and then beating a policeman. Just five days later he was arrested again for causing damage to up to four ATMs.

The events took place on Sunday 9 July at midday in a bank in the Pere Garau neighbourhood of Palma.

The individual in question smashed the glass of the door of a bank branch, got inside and after taking a handful of coins fled the scene.

However he was spotted by some neighbours who alerted the police.

After searching area, the National Police located the thief. When they stopped him, the man attacked the police officers.

He was wrestled to the ground and arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of robbery with force and an offence of assault against authority. Several coins stolen from the branch were found in a paper bag.

Just five days later, the suspect was arrested for causing damage to several ATMs.

The events took place in the early hours of the morning, at around 2.30 a.m., when a member of the public saw the suspect smashing the ATMs of a bank with a stone.

Moments later he fled the scene but several National Police patrols managed to intercept the alleged perpetrator and detained him again. The officers were able to locate the stone used.

The man has a police record. Prior to these two latest incidents he had already been arrested for also causing damage to an ATM and biting a policeman during his arrest.