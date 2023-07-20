A cyclist was killed on Wednesday night following a collision with a bus in Alcudia.

The accident occurred on the main road heading towards Palma from the Horse Roundabout. Medics were unable to save the cyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and further details are as yet unavailable.

This was the second fatal accident in Alcudia this week, a motorcyclist having been killed on Monday morning following a head-on collision with a 4x4. It is the eighth death on the roads in Mallorca since July 4 and the ninth in the Balearics.