Bad behaviour levels in the Playa de Palma are rapidly getting out of control and this latest incident underlines this fact. It was filmed and placed on social media. A man is seen walking along the promenade when he spots another man asleep on the pavement. He then proceeds to drop his trousers, stands over the man and excrement falls onto the face of the sleeping man, all accompanied by laughter, on the video which we will not be publishing.
