Bad behaviour levels in the Playa de Palma are rapidly getting out of control and this latest incident underlines this fact. It was filmed and placed on social media. A man is seen walking along the promenade when he spots another man asleep on the pavement. He then proceeds to drop his trousers, stands over the man and excrement falls onto the face of the sleeping man, all accompanied by laughter, on the video which we will not be publishing.

The incident has raised eyebrows in an area which is already accustomed to bad behaviour, more so this year when there have been a string of serious offences and incident of bad behaviour. It is unclear when the video was recorded and who are the people involved. It appears to show the main promenade in the Playa de Palma and it took place in daylight hours. The people involved are said to be tourists.

Local residents, disgusted by the whole incident, have called for the police to take action.