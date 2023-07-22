In Magalluf there have been no cases of 'balconing' injuries this summer, and Calvia town hall, hoteliers and the British consulate are determined that the season will end without there having been any and without any attempt at climbing from one balcony to another.

On Friday, the mayor, Juan Amengual, and other councillors held a meeting with Lloyd Milen, the British Consul, and representatives of the hotel and tourist business sectors, including tour operators. Preventing balconing, the meeting concluded, depends on controlling the drinking of alcohol as much as possible and on ensuring that young holidaymakers aren't left on their own. It is said that most balconing incidents have occurred when then there haven't been others around.

In this respect, emphasis in future campaigns will continue to use messages given by former Magalluf bar worker, Georgia Hague, who lost a close friend because of a balcony fall. For her campaign, 'Don’t leave a friend behind', she was awarded a British Empire Medal in 2020 for services to the British community in the Balearics.

The first and only case of injury resulting from balconing in Mallorca this summer was in Can Picafort almost two weeks ago. A 31-year-old Briton fell from a second floor balcony at the Hotel Haiti; he was seriously injured.