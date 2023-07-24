One of the world´s largest super yachts, Kaos, is cruising Mallorcan waters and what a sight she makes. At 110 metres (361ft) and 4,523 tons, she was the largest yacht ever built in the Netherlands at the time of her launch in 2017. The current owner is Nancy Walton, an American businesswoman, and philanthropist. She is an heir to the Walmart supermarket fortune. Earlier this month the Kaos was sprayed with paint by members of Futuro Vegetal a Spanish climate movement in the port of Ibiza. The members of Futuro Vegetal showed a poster saying "You consume - others suffer".

She can cater for 31 guests in 16 luxury cabins and the yacht has a price tag of about 300 million dollars. Running costs alone are between 20 and 30 million dollars per year. The Kaos has a crew of 45 staff distributed across 24 cabins. Only the cabins for the captain and first officer are located on the bridge deck. The yacht was designed with maximum comfort in mind. Her interior includes lavish facilities such as a spacious elevator, a steam room, a full gym, as well as an indoor beach club.

She has four decks, the largest of which is the aft which has a sizable swimming pool with a built-in aquarium and seating areas. Several smaller decks are located on higher levels, although most of them are hidden in shaded areas.

Close to the top of the superstructure, a small jacuzzi is situated, allowing guests to enjoy incredible views while relaxing. At the bow, a helipad is located, including refuelling facilities for small to medium-sized helicopter aircraft. Below the helipad, the mooring deck is cleverly concealed for aesthetic purposes.

At the stern of the vessel, the Kaos yacht has an extendable swimming platform that can be closed completely when the yacht is underway. This platform leads directly to a lounge area inside the yacht, complete with a state-of-the-art entertainment system, TV, and storage space.