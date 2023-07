A 37-year-old Indian man and his three-year-old son are in a critical condition after being saved from drowning at a swimming pool in Santa Ponsa.

The pool was at private apartments on C. Ramon de Montcada. The incident occurred shortly after 2.15pm on Tuesday.

Reports suggest that the boy fell into the pool and that he was floating when his father, who couldn't swim, jumped in to rescue him. A neighbour managed to get them out of the pool.

Medics spent an hour resuscitating them. They were then taken to Son Espases Hospital.