A Magalluf resident has recorded a large group of tourists singing and shouting on the Avda. S'Olivera in the early hours of the morning, a scene she says that is repeated every night.
I realize and can understand some of her worries. On the other hand, this is kind of like buying a house at the end of a airport runway, then complain about the noise.
Noise in Magalluf, shocking news.
I have full sympathy with this resident as noise nuisance is intolerable in the early hours. BUT. If she bought/rented her home in May surely even the briefest of pre-move research would have shown that living on this particular avenue during the Summer season was not going to be peaceful?
It's not unusual for newbies to take up residence in a tourist resort they've previously visited, expecting to be on eternal "holiday". But that usually comes to an end when they realise that living in it is a very different experience than that holiday.