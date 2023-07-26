A Magalluf resident has recorded a large group of tourists singing and shouting on the Avda. S'Olivera in the early hours of the morning, a scene she says that is repeated every night.

"They walk down the street in a flock. It's terrible and we have to put up with it every night.These noises can last until late in the morning."

She explains that she moved to her apartment in May. The season began with the students from the mainland and their noise. It is now mainly foreign tourists, but there are also Spanish. "No one sleeps on this avenue."

She is critical of the police. "I have seen the local police and the Guardia Civil at the roundabout doing nothing. They just patrol."