The 37-year-old man who was in a critical condition after being rescued from a pool on Tuesday has died.

The man and his three-year-old son were rescued by a neighbour at a community pool for apartments in Santa Ponsa. The incident occurred around 2.15pm.

They were both rushed to Son Espases Hospital, where the boy remains in a critical condition. His father, the hospital says, suffered multiple cardiorespiratory arrests; he passed away on Tuesday night.

The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances.