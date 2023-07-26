Police at a drowning emergency in Mallorca

Police on the scene on Tuesday. | Michel's

Andrew EdeSanta Ponsa26/07/2023 17:08
W0

Son Espases Hospital has given the sad news that the three-year-old boy who was rescued from drowning on Tuesday has died.

The hospital says that the boy passed away at around 4.15pm on Wednesday. His 37-year-old father died on Tuesday. The boy was admitted to Son Espases in a critical condition.

Related news
Emergency services in Santa Ponsa, Mallorca

Father and son saved from drowning in Santa Ponsa

The father and son were rescued from the community swimming pool at apartments on C. Ramon de Montcada in Santa Ponsa. A neighbour had seen them in difficulty. Calvia police were the first on the scene and began efforts to resuscitate them. Medics then spent an hour before they were moved to an ambulance.

The Guardia Civil are continuing investigations into the circumstances.