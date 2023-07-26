Son Espases Hospital has given the sad news that the three-year-old boy who was rescued from drowning on Tuesday has died.

The hospital says that the boy passed away at around 4.15pm on Wednesday. His 37-year-old father died on Tuesday. The boy was admitted to Son Espases in a critical condition.

The father and son were rescued from the community swimming pool at apartments on C. Ramon de Montcada in Santa Ponsa. A neighbour had seen them in difficulty. Calvia police were the first on the scene and began efforts to resuscitate them. Medics then spent an hour before they were moved to an ambulance.

The Guardia Civil are continuing investigations into the circumstances.