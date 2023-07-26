The Guardia Civil's judicial police, investigating the circumstances of the tragic events in Santa Ponsa on Tuesday, believe that the father was the first to drown in the community pool at apartments on C. Ramon de Montcada.

The 37-year-old man and his three-year-old son, neither of whom could swim, were in the shallow end of the pool. It is suspected that the father either walked into deeper water where he could no longer stand or slipped and fell into two metres of water. He then had a panic attack and drowned.

The boy had a swim ring. As yet, it is unclear how he drowned. A neighbour saw both of them floating in the water and screamed for help. Another neighbour pulled them from the pool and attempted resuscitation, which was continued first by Calvia police officers and then medics.

Both suffered cerebral sequelae but their pulses were recovered and they were rushed to hospital. It has been confirmed that the father died on the way to Son Espases and not once he was there. The hospital reported the boy's death on Wednesday afternoon.

The father worked at an Indian restaurant. He had apparently not had a day off for weeks. Tuesday was a day off, and he intended spending it with his son at the pool. The mother was working at the time of the tragic events.