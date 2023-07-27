Specialists in marine life have expressed surprise at hearing about cases of fish biting people in Mallorca's sea. They have declined to comment further as they don't have enough information to offer an opinion.

The cases have been concentrated in the Es Trenc area in the south of the island. Montse Terradas says that she has been bitten on two occasions. It has happened to her sister as well. "We noticed some fish were brushing against us, and then one bit me."

These have only been small wounds, but they have required attention from lifeguards. One lifeguard reports having dealt with fifteen cases in one day.

Another bather says that a lifeguard reckoned that the fish must feel that their habitat is being invaded.