The two main unions in the Balearics, the CCOO and the UGT, are denouncing what they claim to be widespread workplace abuse in the islands' hospitality sector.

Despite there being technical full employment in the Balearics, there continue to be personnel shortages in the sector. These are resulting in work overload and what are described as flagrant violations of the hospitality labour agreement. The unions point in particular to forced overtime and the loss of days off.

Silvia Montejano of the CCOO says that there have always been abuses in hospitality but that the shortage of workers this year has led to numerous breaches of the agreement. She feels that the situation is becoming "chronic". The CCOO maintains that there are employees who are giving up what should be two days off per week and are instead working full days on reduced pay.

There are issues with rest periods during the working day. These are meant to be at least fifteen to thirty minutes, but businesses are not respecting the regulations, while a minimum of twelve hours between shifts is also being flouted.

The unions highlight the renewed prevalence of what used to be a common abuse but which had largely been stamped out - dismissing employees after their trial periods as a way of bending rules designed to prevent temporary contracts.

The heat has been having its impact. Allied to overwork, this can result in dizziness, blackouts and sick leave. And if workers are off sick, the workload for others just increases.

José García of the UGT says that complaints about workplace irregularities have shot up because of unfair dismissals and non-compliance with work schedules. The union has hired a law firm as reinforcement in dealing with all these complaints. Garcia adds that there are companies which make seemingly very attractive job offers in terms of salary. "They promise them a salary above the agreement, but what they don't tell them is that it will all be based on overtime."

The Balearic government's employment inspectorate has programmed 960 inspections in July and August, having taken on an additional 24 inspectors from other Spanish regions.