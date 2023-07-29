A 27-year-old Danish tourist was seriously injured on Friday evening when he miscalculated a dive from rocks in Cala Llamp, Andratx.

Emergency services were called around 8pm. The Danish man was with a group of friends who were diving from rocks some five metres high. He hit a rock and another beachgoer who was lying on the rock.

After treating him for around an hour, the Dane was taken to an ambulance and then to hospital. The other person also needed treatment, but he hadn't suffered a serious injury.

Local residents say that diving from the rocks is both dangerous and reckless.