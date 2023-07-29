On Saturday afternoon, a 38-year-old German tourist suffered serious injuries after diving from a wooden jetty in Playa de Muro.

The man and his eight-year-old son were diving from the end of the jetty where there is a depth of two metres. He hit his head on the seabed. Other people on the jetty realised that he wasn't moving and raised the alarm.

After being immobilised at the scene in order to prevent any further possible injuries, he was taken to an ambulance and rushed to Son Espases Hospital.

Following the incident, the beach safety and rescue service restricted access to the jetty, which is used for excursions boats. Muro town hall and police are now looking at how to prevent any more incidents of this kind. On July 9, a 47-year-old Spanish man was seriously injured after diving into the sea from the same jetty.