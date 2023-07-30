Political change at Alcudia town hall following this May's election had led to speculation that the tripartite administration - Partido Popular, Vox, Unió per Alcudia - would consider the reintroduction of bullfighting.

The mayor, Fina Linares, is ruling this out, but there is to thorough restoration of what is the oldest bullring arena in Mallorca; it dates from 1892*. "The bullring must be preserved as a heritage, historical and architectural asset."

The town hall has been undertaking work to "clean up" the arena. In opposition, the PP were critical of apparent neglect and lack of maintenance. During the recent Sant Jaume Fiestas, the bullring hosted a theatre night and a rock concert.

Linares says that a plan for comprehensive restoration is on the table and that there are "many ideas" as to future usage. As yet, these haven't been studied in detail.

In 2021, the previous administration announced that there would be socio-cultural uses and put an end to bullfighting when the concession for managing the bullring was terminated.

There hasn't in fact been a bullfight in Alcudia since 2017. There used to be two events each summer - one during the Sant Jaume Fiestas and the other in August.

* There are five bullrings in Mallorca. Felanitx has been abandoned for years. Inca, Muro and Palma (plus Alcudia) are the others.