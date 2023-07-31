King Felipe arrives to Real Club Náutico in Palma to take part in the King's Cup regatta this week. Video by 41 Copa del Rey MAPFRE | Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV
31/07/2023 12:38
King Felipe put to sea this morning taking part in the prestigious King´s Cup sailing event which is taking place in the Bay of Palma. The King arrived at the Real Club Nautico in Palma early this morning and embarked on the Spanish Navy sailing yacht, Aifos.
