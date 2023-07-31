King Felipe put to sea this morning taking part in the prestigious King´s Cup sailing event which is taking place in the Bay of Palma. The King arrived at the Real Club Nautico in Palma early this morning and embarked on the Spanish Navy sailing yacht, Aifos.

The King is on holiday on the island staying with his family at the Marivent Palace in Cala Major.

Athough it has been a cloudy, humid morning the forecasts show the sea breeze during the afternoon of between nine and 11kts. And as ever there is a great air of anticipation around the dock at the Real Club Nautico. The pressure is on from the start, as they always say you can’t win the regatta on the first day but you can lose it. And for sure, ever compared to other top line events, the Copa del Rey MAPFRE is a long, six day event which rewards perfect consistency.