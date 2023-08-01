On Monday evening, King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia visited the Jardines de Alfàbia in Bunyola. The visit provided the press with the annual photo opportunity when the Royal Family is on holiday in Mallorca. In the past this was at the Marivent Palace, but in recent years it has been at different locations. The King remarked: "We liked it very much. We should have come earlier. It has been worth it. It is wonderful that it has been preserved for so many centuries."

The family arrived shortly after 8pm. Accompanying them on the tour of the estate was Cristina Zaforteza, a member of the the family that owns the estate.

The Jardines de Alfàbia, which are open to the public from March to October, form one of the oldest estates on the island; the origins date back to the period of Muslim occupation of Mallorca from the early tenth century to the time of Jaume I's conquest in 1229.

During the visit, the King was asked about the fiftieth anniversary of the Royal Family spending their summer holiday at the Marivent Palace. He recalled: "I was very small. I was five years old and I have very beautiful memories. Time passes very fast".

Also asked about his participation in the Copa del Rey MAPFRE regatta, the King said that things had gone quite well on the first day (Monday) and that he hoped to improve.