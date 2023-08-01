The Deya Town Hall has announced that from Friday , August 4, it will suspend the water supply to large consumers, Son Bauçà, s’Empeltada, Coves de can Puigserver, de la Cala and the urban zone of Llucalcari.

The restrictions are due to the drought situation and will last until sufficient water is available to guarantee the supply.

Not only is demand reaching its peak, the council’s 53,759 euros budget for trucking in water has nearly all been spent so supply is running very low.

And the restrictions introduced on July 17 are still in force and water will be cut off to those who consume too much.



It is forbidden to use drinking water to fill swimming pools, water gardens and wash terraces or the outsides of buildings.