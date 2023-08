The Guardia Civil report that the driver of the car involved in the fatal accident in Alcudia on Wednesday tested positive for both drugs and alcohol.

The accident occurred at 1.20am on the road into Alcudia and close to the Cepsa petrol station. The Yamaha 700cc being ridden by a 34-year-old man crashed head on into an Opel Mokka. There were three people in the car - two brothers aged 28 and 29 and a 25-year-old woman. All those involved were Spanish.

The motorcyclist died instantly. The three people in the car suffered minor injuries for which they required hospital treatment. The Guardia have charged the driver with a crime against road safety.