King Felipe and Queen Letizia alongside Queen Mother Sofia hosted a gala reception at the Marivent Palace in Cala Mayor for more than 500 guests on Thursday night. The guest list read like a Who´s Who of local society and was headed by the President of the Balearic government Marga Prohens.

The event usually takes place at the Almudaina Palace in Palma but for the two last years it has taken place at Marivent Palace. Guests had to leave their vehicles at the Porto Pi naval base and then a fleet of buses took them to Marivent Palace.

The reception proved to be a major success and included many of the Mayors from many local municipalities along with business leaders and sports stars. This event usually marks the event of the summer holiday by the Spanish royal family on the island. King Felipe has been taking part in the Copa del Rey sailing regatta which is taking place in the Bay of Palma.