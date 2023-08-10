On July 9, 47-year-old David Martínez Grimalt jumped into the sea from a jetty in Playa de Muro. He suffered a blow to the neck that left him immobile - the water depth is only around half a metre. From his hospital bed in Son Espases, he says that a stranger saved his life. "I would like to meet him. Without him I would be dead."
A month on from serious injury after jumping into the sea in Playa de Muro
The sea by the jetty is at most only around half a metre deep
Also in News
- Mallorca heatwave alert: Temperatures to hit 38ºC on Thursday
- Shakira and Lewis Hamilton "love nest" in the Balearics
- British Embassy urges UK licence holders in Spain to exchange their licence before 15 September cut-off: Mallorca problems
- Elen Rhys on the brutal beauty of filming The Mallorca Files
- Mick Jagger joins the Di Caprio Balearic party!
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
This could so easily have gone the other way. Permanent paralysis, disability or even loss of life. I very much hope that David Martínez Grimalt will repay his medical treatment by becoming a spokesperson against diving from rocks and cliff edges and discourage others from having a go.