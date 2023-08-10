A flagship city council policy to equip Palma with a fleet of hydrogen fuelled buses has hit a major snag....there is no hydrogen on the island and the whole plan has hit the buffers. New Mayor Jaime Martinez is not impressed saying that the previous administration talked "a lot of hot air" which has cost the city five million euros so far.
Mayor: Palma bus company in chaos. Hydrogen buses off the road because of a lack of fuel
80 vehicles are off the road because of mechanical faults
Also in News
- Mallorca heatwave alert: Temperatures to hit 38ºC on Thursday
- Shakira and Lewis Hamilton "love nest" in the Balearics
- Mick Jagger joins the Di Caprio Balearic party!
- British Embassy urges UK licence holders in Spain to exchange their licence before 15 September cut-off: Mallorca problems
- Elen Rhys on the brutal beauty of filming The Mallorca Files
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
I heavily predicted this.