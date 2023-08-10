PSOE, the main partners in the tripartite, left-wing coalition that lost the Palma municipal election at the end of May, have responded to criticisms by the new mayor about the city's hydrogen buses.

According to the mayor, Jaime Martínez, these buses have been off the road because hydrogen to power them is unavailable. The hydrogen plant in Lloseta is meant to be the source of supply, but it has emerged that the plant hasn't been producing hydrogen because of a fault with the electrolyser. In addition, or so the impression has been given by the new administration at the town hall, it has not been feasible to ship hydrogen to Mallorca from the mainland.

However, PSOE point out that the buses were running on supply imported to the island. In their view, the buses have been taken out of service "by order" of the new administration.

PSOE stress that Palma's EMT bus company is one of the partners in the Green Hysland project. This is an EU-backed project intended to create a fully-functioning hydrogen ecosystem in Mallorca - the first green hydrogen hub in southwestern Europe.

The opportunity to be part of this project, PSOE add, was one that EMT "could not pass up" in order to commit to zero-emission vehicles and make Palma the second city after Barcelona to take the lead in using this fuel. The various other partners involved with the green hydrogen plant in Lloseta include the likes of the ferry company Balearia. EMT's participation required the purchase of up to five hydrogen buses as well as the plan for a hydrogen station at the EMT garages.

PSOE accept that there have been technical problems at the Lloseta plant, ones beyond the town hall's control. As a temporary solution, therefore, hydrogen has been supplied from the mainland.

The party asks Martínez to "stop complaining" and to look for solutions by demanding that the companies leading the project at the Lloseta plant resolve the problem as soon as possible. "This just further demonstrates that the Partido Popular have no project for Palma and are only dedicated to criticising actions of the previous administration. It is a pity and another lost opportunity to continue with the advancement towards sustainable mobility in Palma."