Staged footage of a UFO plunging into the ocean, which was created for a Spanish advertising campaign in 2009, is being shared on social media, wrongly labelled as a real sighting.

“UFO's Eludes Pursuit! Dives Seamlessly into the Ocean, Outmanoeuvring Fighter Jets & Helicopter! #UFO #UFOs #Extraterrestrials,” reads one Facebook post.

“Incredible footage UFO diving into the sea. What are your thoughts?” reads another on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The clip titled “23-09-2009. El Ovni Gallego”, which translates as "The Galician UFO", was shared on YouTube in 2012. A caption on that posting says it was created by the production company Películas Pendelton for the Doyle Dane Bernbach agency and Spanish web portal Terra.

Películas Pendelton founder Luis Manso confirmed to Reuters in an email in February that the video was part of an advertising campaign for Terra.

A video titled “Making of ‘El Ovni Gallego’” was uploaded to YouTube in October 2009 (youtu.be/fmxsZbssmDE). Edgar Lledó, who directed that video told Reuters the 2009 campaign had been meant as a tribute to a 1938 radio broadcast by Hollywood legend Orson Wells. His broadcast version of H.G. Wells’ science fiction classic "The War of the Worlds" was so convincing it famously fooled some listeners into thinking a real alien invasion was taking place.