The latest census of empty homes in the Balearics by the National Statistics Institute (INE) indicates that the number has increased by 48% over ten years - from 71,255 to 105,434. This increase has to be considered in the context of a housing crisis on the islands and which has become a key political issue.

At the same time as the number of empty homes has risen significantly, the total number of dwellings has lagged well behind. The INE's census points to an eleven per cent increase in the total housing stock over the same ten-year period.

In all, according to the INE, there are now 652,123 dwellings in the Balearics. Meanwhile, the population has risen by just over 100,000 to 1,218,441 since 2013 and by 200,000 since 2003.

The Balearics are experiencing a situation whereby there are more people than ever, while the number of new homes is not keeping pace with population growth and there is an unprecedented level of empty properties. House prices just keep rising, and so the latest political intervention - one by the new Balearic government - is to be an emergency housing decree. Among other things, this will give tax incentives to owners who rent properties out.