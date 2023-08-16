On Monday, the Guardia Civil in Calvia arrested six French tourists for the alleged rape of an 18-year-old British woman at a hotel in Magalluf.
French tourists arrested for alleged gang rape of a British woman in Magalluf
Also in News
- Monster 40 kilo jellyfish spotted in the Balearics
- MasterChef star and wife shine in the Balearics
- Why you could be barred from coming to Mallorca next year
- “There’s only one David Beckham,” says his father in Mallorca “but keep an eye on my grandson Romeo”
- Ex-firefighter arrested for starting forest fires in Mallorca
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
This seems to be happening a lot this summer. It's worrying that young lads think this is how you treat a woman. The establishment/ corporations and left wing governments seem to except and push progressively the sexualisation of our children from such a young age. With pornograpy, confusing by indoctrination. Oh but it's liberalism. No it's Marxism.