On Monday, the Guardia Civil in Calvia arrested six French tourists for the alleged rape of an 18-year-old British woman at a hotel in Magalluf.

Guardia sources explain that the events occurred around 5am on Monday. The woman had met the men at a club. She later went with them to their hotel and was raped in one of their rooms.

She managed to get away and screamed for help in the street. Hotel security personnel immediately notified the Guardia Civil.

The judicial police have studied hotel security camera footage and phones belonging to the six. It is understood that recordings were made of the incident.