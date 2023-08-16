Late on Tuesday a Palma judge ordered the six members of the hang of Frenchmen accused of raping a British tourist in Magalluf to be sent to prison without bail.

The victim’s statement and the intercepted recordings of the alleged perpetrators on their mobile phones were decisive for the magistrate to take this decision.

The Civil Guard in Calvia arrested six French tourists who were accused of raping the 18-year-old British girl in a hotel in Magalluf.

The young men recorded the group sexual assault with their mobile phones, according to sources from the investigation.

The events took place at around five o’clock last Monday morning, according to Guardia Civil sources.

The girl met the group of young French tourists at a party and then accompanied them to their hotel.

Once there, they went up to one of the now arrested men’s rooms and allegedly raped her.

The victim managed to free herself from the alleged assailants and screamed for help in the street.

The security staff of the hotel complex saw the young woman crying in desperation and immediately alerted the Guardia Civil.

The officers made a series of enquiries until they were able to identify the suspects from the description given by the victim.

Agents from the Reserve and Security Group (GRS) together with the Guardia Civil’s Judicial Police team in charge of sexual assaults managed to arrest the six individuals.

The Guardia Civil reviewed the recordings of the security cameras at the entrance of the hotel and carried out a visual inspection of the room where the events took place.