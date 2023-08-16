Late on Tuesday a Palma judge ordered the six members of the hang of Frenchmen accused of raping a British tourist in Magalluf to be sent to prison without bail.
The victim’s statement and the intercepted recordings of the alleged perpetrators on their mobile phones were decisive for the magistrate to take this decision.
Jail for French gang which allegedly raped Briton in Magalluf
Bail has been denied for all six suspects
Late on Tuesday a Palma judge ordered the six members of the hang of Frenchmen accused of raping a British tourist in Magalluf to be sent to prison without bail.
Also in News
- MasterChef star and wife shine in the Balearics
- Monster 40 kilo jellyfish spotted in the Balearics
- “There’s only one David Beckham,” says his father in Mallorca “but keep an eye on my grandson Romeo”
- Why you could be barred from coming to Mallorca next year
- What you need to know about Blue Sharks in Mallorca
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
....."in Magalluf." Again.