The joint National and Palma Police summer operation in Playa de Palma, which started in June, has so far resulted in over 400 arrests. These have been for various offences - robbery, causing injury, drug dealing, sexual assaults and petty theft.
Someone has to do the numbers to put these arrests in perspective. How do they compare with other major cities across Spain? Or other major cities in other parts of Europe? Nevertheless, the fact that numbers of arrests are being made may well send the signal to criminals that Mallorca is getting tough on crime and is no longer easy pickings. Let us hope that is the case.