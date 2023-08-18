Two streets in Calvia are among the 10 most expensive streets to buy a home in Spain, according to a study by Idealista.

They are Paseo del Mar which, with an average of 5,152,928 euros, which is in eighth place in the ranking; and Calle Riu Guadiana which, with 4,426,086 euros, which is in tenth place.

On a national level, the most exclusive street for buying a property is located on the Costa del Sol and covers the entire Coto Zagaleta urbanisation, in the municipality of Benahavís. Here the owners are asking an average of 10,763,937 euros from anyone who wants to buy one of their luxurious homes.

The silver medal in this ranking goes to Calle Mozart in Marbella, in the heart of the Costa del Sol, with an average price of 7,940,375 euros. And third place goes to Calle Osa Menor, also in Marbella, with an average price of 7,175,888 euros.

The first most expensive street to buy a property outside the Costa del Sol is Camino de la Fuente in the luxurious urbanisation of La Moraleja, in Madrid, which reaches 6,928,958 euros, followed by Paseo de los Lagos, in the urbanisation of La Finca de Pozuelo de Alarcón, also in Madrid, which is in fifth place with 6,172,508 euros.

In sixth position is the Los Flamingos Golf development in Benahavís, Costa del Sol, whose owners are asking an average of 5,760,145 euros for their exclusive homes. It is followed by Paseo del Conde de los Gaitanes, in the La Moraleja urbanisation in Madrid, with 5,240,322 euros.

Between eighth and tenth place in this ranking are two streets in Mallorca, Paseo del Mar and Riu Guadiana, and in the middle of both is another one in Marbella, in this case Calle Ámsterdam, with an average price of 5,146,851 euros.

The study carried out by idealista also includes the most exclusive streets in each of the 17 autonomous communities.

In the Balearics, the most expensive street is Paseo del Mar, in Calvia.

In addition to the autonomous communities with streets in the top 10 positions, five more autonomous communities have addresses where the average price exceeds one million euros.

Specifically, these are Catalonia (2,670,689 euros), Valencia (2,637,333 euros), the Canary Islands (1,730,162 euros), Cantabria (1,353,390 euros) and the Basque Country (1,185,416 euros).

The cheapest region is Extremadura, where its most expensive street has an average price of 282,300 euros, followed by Castilla-La Mancha (296,962 euros) and Navarra (390,116 euros).