Superpedestrian, a company which describes itself as a technology leader in micro-mobility, has had to pay Palma town hall 25,500 euros in order to recover 110 scooters that were requisitioned by the police.

These were scooters for hire which were positioned on pavements in Playa de Palma. There was no permission for them. The police say that they were removed because they failed to comply with municipal road safety regulations.

The scooters were taken to the Son Toells municipal depot. They were returned after payment was made - the penalties for their removal - and documentation was presented that proved ownership. Additional sanctions in respect of, for example, obstructing the public way are being processed.

Scooters from this company have also appeared in Arenal (Llucmajor) and parts of Calvia.

The service operates via an app which locates the scooters and charges users; the scooters are supposed to be returned to their original place.