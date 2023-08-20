It has been revealed that the phone belonging to the 18-year-old British woman who was subjected to an alleged gang rape in Magalluf last Monday was stolen.

When officers from the Guardia Civil spoke to the woman, she told them that her phone had been stolen. Officers used this information in making the first arrests. The number was dialled. One of the men answered. He and two others went to the hotel entrance, unaware that Guardia Civil officers were with the woman.

The three in question, all French, were Anthony A. and Anthony G., both aged 20, and Khalil A., aged 18.

The woman was able to give descriptions of three others. Officers were deployed to hotel exits and entrances and they were arrested some time later. Two others are wanted in connection with the incident.