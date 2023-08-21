There has been unprecedented superyacht sightings off Mallorca and around the Balearics this summer with some the newest, largest and most expensive private vessels in the world visiting the islands carrying some of the wealthiest, most famous and important people the in the world.

And, according to Boat International; the highest volume of sea traffic in the past five years has been observed so fat this year in the Mediterranean. BOATPro’s Global Fleet Tracker indicated there were 1,570 yachts above 24 metres (qualifying as superyachts) cruising through the beautiful coastline during the month of July alone and since then, they have not stopped arriving in Mallorca and other Balearics islands.

The highlight was the arrival of Amazon founder and mega billionaire Jeff Bezos in Mallorca to board his new 500 million dollar super yacht Koru for the first time in the Bay of Palma. He has since spent most of the summer cruising the Med. with a host of special guests.

But, Leonardo DiCaprio and his party, including Mick Jagger, was recently in the Balearics aboard the Vava II.

Michael Jordan was off Mallorca on his new yacht while David Geffen’s $400 million Rising Sun returned to Mallorca.



Rising Sun has been owned since 2010 by entertainment tycoon David Geffen, who had bought a half share of the yacht initially in late 2006. He is one of the founders of Dreamworks and has a fortune estimated at 10 billion dollars.

Walmart heiress Nancy Walton’s Kaos superyacht was also in the Balearics, although she was vandalised and sprayed by eco-warriors in Ibiza.

However, just a few days later she was off Soller.

And the list goes on.

Just last week, The impressive is the U-81, a 80.1 m Motor Yacht built in the United Arab Emirates and delivered in 2022, is the flagship of Damen Yachting and belongs to Graeme Richard Hart a New Zealand billionaire businessman and the country’s wealthiest person.

He prefers to stay out of the media and makes few public appearances. As of March 2022, his net worth was estimated at US$9.7 billion.