The Gendarmerie nationale have arrested two men wanted by the Spanish authorities in connection with the alleged gang rape of an 18-year-old British woman in Magalluf.

The arrests were made on Sunday, the two having left Mallorca after six men - five French and one Swiss - were detained by the Guardia Civil. The woman had told the Guardia that eight men were involved in the incident at a Magalluf hotel last Monday.

The two had flown to Baden-Baden in Germany before crossing the border. The Guardia had identified the two and had requested European arrest warrants.