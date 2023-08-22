Calvia town hall reports that five foreign tourists (nationalities not specified) have been fined so far this summer for balconing.

The incidents have all occurred at establishments in Magalluf, and each of the five has been fined 36,000 euros. They were all expelled from their respective hotels, the sanctions having been in accordance with the tourism of excesses law, provisions of which are also enshrined in Calvia municipal ordinance.

Juan Feliu, the town hall's director-general with responsibility for offences and sanctions, stresses that these penalties have a "powerful deterrent effect". "Balconing is not tolerated in our municipality. It is an irresponsible practice that can cause serious, irreversible injuries and even death."

Feliu emphasises the town hall's zero tolerance of anti-social behaviour and excesses and an intensification of police efforts to control balconing since the new administration took over in June. The most recent case, he explains, was at six in the morning last Monday.

There have been no balconing fatalities in Calvia this year, the new mayor, Juan Antonio Amengual, having maintained the close contacts of his predecessor with the British Consulate and the tourism sector in communicating the risks and the sanctions.

Attempts to eradicate balconing are in line with promoting a better image of Magalluf, there being some satisfaction in the resort that hotel occupancy in high summer has been running at an average of 90%.

In its report, the town hall hasn't stated if these fines have been paid, are being paid or how it intends pursuing them.