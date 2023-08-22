Who would have thought it. All the talk over recent years about tourism massification and saturation in Mallorca has focussed on Deya and the Serra de Tramuntana and Palma, but according to the latest report from holiday booking platform Holidu, the most saturated tourism municipality in Mallorca and the third in Spain is Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, which is where the first Love Island villa was located.

Holidu states: “Sant Llorenç des Cardassar on the east coast of Mallorca ranks third in terms of tourist saturation. This idyllic town attracts approximately 190,459 tourists annually, while its usual population is 8,920 inhabitants, resulting in a tourist per inhabitant ratio of 21.35.

“Sant Llorenç des Cardassar attracts visitors mainly because of its white sandy beaches, Mediterranean cuisine and vibrant local festivals. However, all this tourism poses several dilemmas for the locals.

“On the one hand, tourism has stimulated the local economy, providing employment opportunities and supporting businesses. “On the other hand, it has led to rising prices that affect daily life in this corner of Mallorca.”

Capdepera also makes the top ten, in ninth place.

Topping the list are Peñíscola, Comunidad Valenciana and Albarracín in Aragón.