Sant Llorenç des Cardassar's coastline. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter - Joan Llado
Palma22/08/2023 10:22
Who would have thought it. All the talk over recent years about tourism massification and saturation in Mallorca has focussed on Deya and the Serra de Tramuntana and Palma, but according to the latest report from holiday booking platform Holidu, the most saturated tourism municipality in Mallorca and the third in Spain is Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, which is where the first Love Island villa was located.
