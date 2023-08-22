Palma judicial authorities will imminently request the extradition of the two tourists arrested in France for being involved in the alleged Magalluf gang rape of an 18-year-old British tourist in Magalluf who were located on Sunday in France after fleeing the island in a panic.

The young men are accused of taking part in the gang rape of a holidaymaker in a hotel.

At the moment, the accused - of French nationality - are being held at a Gendarmerie facility, awaiting trial.

The most likely step is that the duty judge will order them to be remanded in custody and then the extradition order to Spain will be lodged.

Apparently, the accused deny that they sexually abused the tourist in the Magalluf hotel and maintain that the relations were consensual.

However, the twenty videos that the eight young men recorded with their mobiles appear to confirm that sexual violence took place.

The Guardia Civil, after the gang rape was reported, opened an investigation and found that some of those involved did not know each other, but had been “encouraged” by other participants to join in the assault.

The six initially arrested on the island are currently in prison, bail having been denied, while the remaining two managed to catch a flight to Baden-Baden in Germany before being located after crossing the border and arrested.