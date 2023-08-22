Palma judicial authorities will imminently request the extradition of the two tourists arrested in France for being involved in the alleged Magalluf gang rape of an 18-year-old British tourist in Magalluf who were located on Sunday in France after fleeing the island in a panic.
The young men are accused of taking part in the gang rape of a holidaymaker in a hotel.
At the moment, the accused - of French nationality - are being held at a Gendarmerie facility, awaiting trial.
Two French suspects to be extradited to Palma for assault on British tourist
Six on remand in prison, two more wanted in court
