Information regarding the Magalluf gang rape case continues to emerge. Sources say that the 18-year-old British woman was incapable of defending herself as she was all but unconscious because of alcohol.

Guardia Civil investigators have discovered that one of the men arrested knew her by sight as they were staying at the same hotel. In the early hours of August 14, he saw her in a bar; she was apparently already quite drunk. He and two others bought her more drinks. Investigators believe that it was their intention to get her that drunk that they could abuse her.

It was these three who started the abuse once they were back at the hotel. One of the three apparently went out into the corridor when others, who he didn't know, were returning. He invited them in to have "free sex".

The Guardia are waiting for the results of analysis by Son Espases Hospital to determine if she was also plied with drugs.

Six men - five French and one Swiss - are in prison in Palma. Two more Frenchmen were arrested in France on Sunday and are due to be extradited.