Banyalbufar on Mallorca's west coast is famous for being Sir Richard Branson's favourite Mallorca town. In fact he opened a new luxury hotel there earlier this summer, which put the area firmly on the map. But there are problems in paradise. Mayor Leonor Bosch has warned residents and tourists not to drink tap water unless it has been treated first.

The council said in a statement that laboratory tests had said that the water was not fit for human consumption. This is not the first time that Banyalbufar has suffered water problems and the council says it is working to resolve the situation. Council officials believe that the water level in the main town well has dropped to low levels which could mean that it has been slightly contaminated.

"We thought that it was best to alert the public," said Mayor Bosch. Banyalbufar is known for its breath-taking views and crystal clear water.