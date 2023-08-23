Banyalbufar on Mallorca's west coast is famous for being Sir Richard Branson's favourite Mallorca town. In fact he opened a new luxury hotel there earlier this summer, which put the area firmly on the map. But there are problems in paradise. Mayor Leonor Bosch has warned residents and tourists not to drink tap water unless it has been treated first.
3 comments
That's why I only drink Estrella Galicia! No need to boil....At least the mayor of Banyalbufar did not try to cover up this disaster!
I don’t drink the tap water anyway. Even when they say it’s potable. As the saying goes: The water in Mallorca don’t taste like how it oughta!
Perhaps that last sentence should be amended to read "Banyalbufar is known for its breath-taking water and crystal clear views."